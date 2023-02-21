10 Interesting Facts About the Taj Mahal in India

Pratidin Bureau

The Taj Mahal is a white marble mausoleum in Agra, India.
Pexels
It was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Pexels
Construction began in 1632 and took over 20 years to complete.
Pexels
The building is decorated with intricate carvings, paintings, and inlaid designs.
Pexels
The main dome is 73 meters high, surrounded by four smaller domes.
Pexels
The interior features a marble tomb and lattice screen.
Pexels
The complex includes a garden, mosque, and guest house.
Pexels
The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination.
Pexels
It has been featured in films, books, and other works of art.
Pexels
It is a symbol of love, beauty, and the cultural heritage of India.
Pexels