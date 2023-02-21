10 Interesting Facts About the Taj Mahal in India

The Taj Mahal is a white marble mausoleum in Agra, India..It was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal..Construction began in 1632 and took over 20 years to complete. .The building is decorated with intricate carvings, paintings, and inlaid designs..The main dome is 73 meters high, surrounded by four smaller domes..The interior features a marble tomb and lattice screen..The complex includes a garden, mosque, and guest house..The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination..It has been featured in films, books, and other works of art..It is a symbol of love, beauty, and the cultural heritage of India.