Actresses who made their bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan

Pratidin Bureau

1. Shilpa Shetty - Baazigar (1993)

A gripping thriller about revenge and betrayal. Shilpa Shetty's debut performance opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this cult classic was highly appreciated.

Baazigar | Image: Google

2. Mahima Chaudhry - Pardes (1997)

A cultural drama exploring the clash between Indian and Western values. Mahima Chaudhry’s portrayal of a traditional Indian girl won her accolades and established her in Bollywood.

Pardes | Image: Google

3. Preity Zinta - Dil Se (1998)

A romantic thriller set against the backdrop of insurgency in Northeast India. Preity Zinta’s impactful debut showcased her acting prowess alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Dil Se | Image: Google

4. Gayatri Joshi - Swades (2004)

A social drama about an NRI who returns to his homeland to bring change. Gayatri Joshi’s debut performance was lauded for its sincerity and depth.

Swades | Image: Google

5. Anushka Sharma - Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

A romantic drama about an ordinary man’s extraordinary love for his wife. Anushka Sharma’s debut was a major success, making her one of Bollywood’s leading actresses.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi | Image: Google

6. Deepika Padukone - Om Shanti Om (2007)

A reincarnation drama set in the glamorous world of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone’s dual roles and chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan made her an instant star.

Om Shanti Om | Image: Google

7. Nayanthara - Jawan (2024)

The highly anticipated "Jawan" marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian superstar Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This action-packed film promises a fresh pairing and a power-packed performance!

Jawan | Image: Google