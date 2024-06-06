Actresses who made their bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan

Pratidin Bureau
A gripping thriller about revenge and betrayal. Shilpa Shetty's debut performance opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this cult classic was highly appreciated.
A cultural drama exploring the clash between Indian and Western values. Mahima Chaudhry’s portrayal of a traditional Indian girl won her accolades and established her in Bollywood.
A romantic thriller set against the backdrop of insurgency in Northeast India. Preity Zinta’s impactful debut showcased her acting prowess alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
A social drama about an NRI who returns to his homeland to bring change. Gayatri Joshi’s debut performance was lauded for its sincerity and depth.
A romantic drama about an ordinary man’s extraordinary love for his wife. Anushka Sharma’s debut was a major success, making her one of Bollywood’s leading actresses.
A reincarnation drama set in the glamorous world of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone’s dual roles and chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan made her an instant star.
The highly anticipated "Jawan" marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian superstar Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This action-packed film promises a fresh pairing and a power-packed performance!