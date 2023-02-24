Adenovirus Infection: Symptoms and Other Key Details

Pratidin Bureau
West Bengal is facing a concerning issue due to an increase in flu-like symptoms in children caused by adenovirus.
Since December of last year, adenovirus has been severely affecting children in the state.
The exact number of Adenovirus-related fatalities in the state is unknown, but unconfirmed estimates suggest that more than 10 children may have passed away from cold and respiratory issues.
The state health department has issued a warning for medical professionals, especially pediatricians, to exercise additional caution while treating children exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
Adenovirus is a common virus that can harm the human brain system, intestines, urinary tract, eyes, and lungs.
The virus is highly infectious and can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, air and water, coughing and sneezing, and stool of an infected person.
Common symptoms of adenovirus include the common cold, fever, sore throat, acute bronchitis, pneumonia, pink eye, and acute gastroenteritis.
Currently, there are no approved medications or established treatment protocols for the virus.
The simplest way to stay healthy is to avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, sanitize your hands and the area around you, and consult a doctor if you experience any symptoms.
Children who are two years old or younger are more vulnerable to Adenovirus infection.