Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies in 2024-25

Pratidin Bureau
This action-adventure film is directed by Pooja Entertainment and features Kumar alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Details about the plot are still under wraps, but with Kumar's action hero persona and Fernandez's glamour, this one promises to be an entertaining watch.
The return of the popular police officer Bajirao Singham! This is the third film in the Singham franchise, and it is again directed by Rohit Shetty. While details about the plot are scarce, get ready for some high-octane action sequences and powerful dialogues from Singham.
The crazy comedy franchise is back for a fifth installment. While details about the plot are yet to be revealed, one can expect the usual chaos and humor from the ensemble cast, which is expected to include Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde.
This is the sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Rowdy Rathore, which starred Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Not much is known about the plot or who will star opposite Kumar in this film.
This is the third film in the Jolly LLB franchise, which is known for its courtroom dramas. Akshay Kumar is expected to reprise his role as Jagdish Chandra, a lawyer known for taking up unusual cases.