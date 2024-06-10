Alexandra Daddario and her 7 iconic characters

Pratidin Bureau

1. Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson Series

Annabeth is the daughter of Athena, known for her intelligence, combat skills, and loyalty to her friends.

Percy Jackson Series | Image: Google

2. Heather Miller in Texas Chainsaw 3D

In this horror sequel, Heather inherits a mansion in Texas, only to discover her connection to the infamous Leatherface.

Texas Chainsaw 3D | Image: Google

3. Blake Gaines in San Andreas

A disaster film where Daddario's character, Blake, must navigate through the chaos of a massive earthquake to reunite with her family.

San Andreas | Image: Google

4. Summer Quinn in Baywatch

Daddario plays a lifeguard in this action-comedy, working alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron to uncover a criminal plot.

Baywatch | Image: Google

5. Katie Jeffries in The Layover

A comedy film where Daddario's character, Kate, competes with her best friend during a layover to win the affection of a fellow passenger.

The Layover | Image: Google

6. Avery Martin in When We First Met

A romantic comedy where Daddario's character is at the center of a time-traveling love story, as a man tries to win her heart by altering past events.

When We First Met | Image: Google

7. Emma Corrigan in Can You Keep a Secret?

A romantic comedy where Daddario's character, Emma, inadvertently reveals her secrets to a stranger on a plane, who turns out to be her company's CEO.

Can You Keep a Secret? | Image: Google