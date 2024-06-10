Alexandra Daddario and her 7 iconic characters

Pratidin Bureau
Annabeth is the daughter of Athena, known for her intelligence, combat skills, and loyalty to her friends.
In this horror sequel, Heather inherits a mansion in Texas, only to discover her connection to the infamous Leatherface.
A disaster film where Daddario's character, Blake, must navigate through the chaos of a massive earthquake to reunite with her family.
Daddario plays a lifeguard in this action-comedy, working alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron to uncover a criminal plot.
A comedy film where Daddario's character, Kate, competes with her best friend during a layover to win the affection of a fellow passenger.
A romantic comedy where Daddario's character is at the center of a time-traveling love story, as a man tries to win her heart by altering past events.
A romantic comedy where Daddario's character, Emma, inadvertently reveals her secrets to a stranger on a plane, who turns out to be her company's CEO.