All time highest rated imdb tamil movies to stream online

1. Kaithi (2019)(available on SonyLiv & Prime Video)

An action thriller following an ex-convict who gets temporary parole for a day to meet his daughter. IMDb rating 8.4.

Kaithi

2. Visaaranai (2015)(available on Youtube)

A crime drama based on a true story about police brutality and the injustice faced by Dalit people in India. IMDb rating 8.5.

Visaaranai

3. Anbe Sivam (2003)(available on Netflix & Prime Video)

A heartwarming comedy-drama about a man who tries to mend his relationship with his estranged son. IMDb rating 8.6.

Anbe Sivam

4. Nayakan (1987)(available on Prime Video)

A gangster film based on the life of real-life Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar. IMDb rating 8.6.

Nayakan

5. Pariyerum Perumal (2018)(available on Prime Video)

A drama that tackles casteism in Tamil Nadu. IMDb rating 8.7

Pariyerum Perumal

6. Jai Bhim (2021)(available on Prime Video)

When a tribal man is arrested for a case of alleged theft, his wife turns to a human-rights lawyer to help bring justice. IMDb rating 8.7.

Jai Bhim

7. Soorarai Pottru (2020)(available on Prime Video)

Nedumaaran Rajangam "Maara" sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry and several enemies who stand in his way. IMDb rating 8.7.

Soorarai Pottru