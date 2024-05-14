All time highest rated imdb tamil movies to stream online

Pratidin Bureau
An action thriller following an ex-convict who gets temporary parole for a day to meet his daughter. IMDb rating 8.4.
A crime drama based on a true story about police brutality and the injustice faced by Dalit people in India. IMDb rating 8.5.
A heartwarming comedy-drama about a man who tries to mend his relationship with his estranged son. IMDb rating 8.6.
A gangster film based on the life of real-life Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar. IMDb rating 8.6.
A drama that tackles casteism in Tamil Nadu. IMDb rating 8.7
When a tribal man is arrested for a case of alleged theft, his wife turns to a human-rights lawyer to help bring justice. IMDb rating 8.7.
Nedumaaran Rajangam "Maara" sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry and several enemies who stand in his way. IMDb rating 8.7.