Amitabh Bachchan's Bhootnath co-star Aman Siddiqui is all grown up

Pratidin Bureau

Remember the kid from the 2008 film Bhootnath starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Meet child actor Aman Siddiqui who is all grown up now.

Aman Siddiqui is now a student at St.Xaviers College, Mumbai.

Aman had a short but impressive career with multiple commercials and sharing a stage with Bachchan.

Many fans noted how Aman is unrecognisable now.

Aman describes himself as a musician on his Instagram account as his bio reads, Singer, Actor, Lyricist, Composer.

Aman has not appeared in a movie or TV show ever since his appearance in Bhootnath.

When the film released in 2008, he had said he wanted to be a cricketer when he grew up because, it is real, acting is not real.

This is Aman's recent photo.

