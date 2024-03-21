Animals that eat dead animals

Pratidin Bureau

1. Vulture

These birds primarily feed on the carcasses of dead animals.

2. Hyena

They are known for scavenging and can consume almost the entire carcass, including bones.

3. Jackal

These small carnivores scavenge for food, especially in African savannas.

4. Coyote

They are opportunistic feeders and will scavenge for food when available.

5. Raccoon

These omnivores will scavenge for food, including dead animals.

6. Crow

These intelligent birds will scavenge for a variety of food sources, including dead animals.

7. Scavenger beetle

Various beetle species help break down dead animals by consuming them.

8. Crab

Some species of crabs scavenge on dead fish and other marine animals.

9. Opossum

These nocturnal animals are opportunistic feeders and will scavenge for food.

10. Shark

Some species of sharks are known to scavenge on dead animals, including whale carcasses.

