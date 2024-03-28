Animals That Live The Shortest

Pratidin Bureau

Mayfly

Mayflies are known for their extremely short adult lifespan, which typically ranges from just a few hours to a few days.

Gastrotrichs

These microscopic aquatic animals have very short lifespans, typically living for just a few days to a few weeks.

Drone ants

Male ants, also known as drone ants, have one primary purpose: to mate with the queen.

Adult worker bees

Worker bees in a honeybee colony have relatively short lifespans, typically ranging from a few weeks to a few months, depending on the time of year and the tasks they perform.

Annual plants

While not animals, many annual plants complete their life cycle within a single growing season, often living for just a few months from seed germination to producing seeds of their own.

Pacific salmon

Pacific salmon, such as the sockeye salmon, have a particularly short lifespan.

Guppies

Popular aquarium fish, guppies typically live for around 1 to 2 years, though some may live longer under ideal conditions.

Mosquitofish

These small freshwater fish typically live for about a year in the wild.

Houseflies

Houseflies have a lifespan of around 15 to 30 days.

Rabbits

Pet rabbits typically live for 8 to 12 years, while wild rabbits have shorter lifespans due to predation and other factors.

