Animals with longest lifespans that live for centuries

Pratidin Bureau
There are many animals that have long lifespans, some of which can live for several decades or even centuries. Here is a list of animals with the longest lifespans
Also known as the grey shark or the gurry shark, the Greenland shark is a species of shark that can live for over 400 years, making it one of the longest-lived animals in the world.
Some species of giant tortoise can live for over 150 years. The oldest recorded giant tortoise was Adwaita, who lived to be over 250 years old.
Red sea urchins are a species of sea urchin that can live for over 200 years.
Bowhead whales are a species of baleen whale that can live for over 200 years.
Some species of Galapagos tortoise can live for over 150 years.
Koi fish, a type of ornamental fish, can live for over 100 years if well-cared for.
Giant clams, a type of mollusk, can live for over 100 years.
The blue whale, the largest animal on Earth, has a lifespan of about 80-90 years.
African elephants have a lifespan of about 70 years in the wild and can live even longer in captivity.
Some species of macaw, a type of parrot, can live for over 50 years.