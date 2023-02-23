10 Animals With The Shortest Lifespans

Pratidin Bureau
Mayflies are small insects with a very short lifespan. Adult mayflies typically live for 24 hours, during which they mate and lay eggs.
Gastrotrichs are tiny aquatic animals that resemble worms. They live for only about three days, during which time they feed and reproduce.
Mosquitoes are small flying insects that have a lifespan of only 10 days for male and for female mosquito 42-56 days. During this time, they mate and feed on blood.
Drone ants are male ants that have a very short lifespan of only two weeks. Their sole purpose is to mate with the queen ant, after which they die.
Houseflies are common pests that have a lifespan of about 1 month. During this time, they lay eggs and feed on organic matter.
Gypsy moths are small moths that have a lifespan of about 1 month. They lay their eggs on tree bark and feed on leaves.
Guppies are small, colorful fish that have a lifespan of about two years. They are popular pets due to their bright colors and active personalities.
Japanese quail are small birds that are often raised for their eggs and meat. They have a lifespan of about two years.
Mice are small rodents that have a lifespan of about two years. They are common pests that can cause damage to homes and buildings.
Dwarf hamsters are small rodents that make popular pets. They have a lifespan of about two to three years.