AR Rahman Birthday: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Music Maestro

Pratidin Bureau
A.R. Rahman is an Indian composer, singer and music producer who has worked in the Indian film industry as well as internationally. He was born on January 6, 1966.
Here are a few interesting facts about A.R. Rahman:
A.R. Rahman's real name is A. S. Dileep Kumar, but he changed it to A. R. Rahman after he converted to Islam.
Rahman is a self-taught musician who learned to play various instruments, including the piano, guitar, and synthesizer, by ear.
He started his career as a session musician and later formed a music group called "Colonial Cousins" with singer Leslie Lewis.
Rahman has composed music for over 100 films in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English.
Rahman has won numerous awards for his work, including four National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Grammy Awards.