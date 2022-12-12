Argentina Vs Croatia Semi-Finals 2022: Head-to-head, Schedule, Time, Venue

Pratidin Bureau

Argentina Vs Croatia

The World Cup is almost finished, with only a couple of crucial matches remaining to determine the Champion of 2022. Argentina will face Croatia in the semi-finals on December 14 (Wednesday) at 12.30 a.m. IST

Argentina Vs Croatia Semi Final Date

The semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia will take place on Wednesday, December 14 at 12.30 a.m. IST.

Argentina Vs Croatia 

Argentina will be looking for revenge in the first semi-final after losing to Croatia by a score of 3-0 in 2018.

Argentina Vs Croatia Head to Head

Argentina and Croatia first faced off in the FIFA World Cup in 1998. They then squared off in the 2018 competition, with the Europeans taking advantage of their opponents' defensive mistakes on route to a convincing 3-0 victory.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi,Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez.

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic.

Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals LIVE on TV?

The Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals will be shown on Sports 18 channel on TV.

How To Stream Argentina Vs Croatia semifinal match in India?

If you live in India, you can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals at the Jio Cinema App.

Argentina Vs Croatia Score prediction

Argentina 0-0 Croatia