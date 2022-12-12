Argentina Vs Croatia Semi-Finals 2022: Head-to-head, Schedule, Time, Venue

Pratidin Bureau
The World Cup is almost finished, with only a couple of crucial matches remaining to determine the Champion of 2022. Argentina will face Croatia in the semi-finals on December 14 (Wednesday) at 12.30 a.m. IST
Argentina will be looking for revenge in the first semi-final after losing to Croatia by a score of 3-0 in 2018.
Argentina and Croatia first faced off in the FIFA World Cup in 1998. They then squared off in the 2018 competition, with the Europeans taking advantage of their opponents' defensive mistakes on route to a convincing 3-0 victory.
E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi,Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez.
Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic.
The Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals will be shown on Sports 18 channel on TV.
If you live in India, you can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals at the Jio Cinema App.
Argentina 0-0 Croatia