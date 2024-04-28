Ayurvedic benefits of wood apples or bilva

Pratidin Bureau
Wood apples, commonly known as bilva or bael, are a popular variety of fruit in India. Take a look at it's many Ayurvedic benefits.
An unripe wood apple is hot in potency and vipaka(digesive effect). It aggravates the Pitta(digestion) and pacifies vata(air) and kapha(earth and water) doshas.
Wood apples, when consumed unripe, are very effective in improving digestion and preventing constipation.
The ripened fruit helps with diarrhoea as it is vistambhakar. However, it's best to use unripe wood apples.
The roots of the wood apple plant prevent vomiting and nauses.
Churna from the leaves of the plant balances the three doshas and is effective in preventing abdominal colic pain, dyspepsia and gastritis.
Decoction of the stem or bark of the plant plays a key role in treating heart related ailments, improves digestion and is useful in rheumatoid arthritis.