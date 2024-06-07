Banned films that are available on OTT

Pratidin Bureau
This Anurag Kashyap film depicts the 1993 Bombay bombings and was banned for its raw portrayal of the violence.
Based on the real-life Gujarat riots, this film explores the disappearance of a young boy and the communal tension of the time.
Deepa Mehta's controversial film tackles the plight of widows in Varanasi and faced protests from Hindu fundamentalists.
This satirical film reportedly drew parallels with the lives of Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi, leading to its ban.
Though not technically banned, this film faced cuts from the censor board for its portrayal of strong female characters and themes of female sexuality.
Deepa Mehta's another controversial film explores a lesbian relationship within a conservative family, leading to its initial denial of release.
This independent black comedy with strong language and sexual themes was denied certification in India.