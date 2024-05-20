Before tiger 3 5 blockbusters movies starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Pratidin Bureau

1. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

A spy thriller marking the start of the "Tiger" franchise, with Salman as a RAW agent and Katrina as an ISI agent. A massive hit.

Ek Tha Tiger | Image: Google

2. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

The successful sequel to "Ek Tha Tiger," continuing the story of the two spies, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Tiger Zinda Hai | Image: Google

3. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005)

A romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan, featuring Salman as a doctor caught in a love triangle with Katrina.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? | Image: Google

4. Partner (2007)

A comedy where Salman plays a love guru helping Govinda woo Katrina. Directed by David Dhawan, it was a commercial success.

Partner | Image: Google

5. Bharat (2019)

A drama spanning several decades, showcasing Salman's journey through India's history. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it was a box office hit.

Bharat | Image: Google