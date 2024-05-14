Benefits of pears during pregnancy

Pratidin Bureau
Pears are a delicious and nutritious fruit that can be a great addition to a pregnant woman's diet. They are a good source of several important nutrients, including:
Pears are a good source of fiber, which can help to prevent constipation, a common pregnancy complaint.
Folate is important for the development of the baby's neural tube, which forms the brain and spinal cord.
Potassium helps to regulate blood pressure and can help to reduce the risk of preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication.
Vitamin C is important for the immune system and helps the body absorb iron.
Vitamin K is important for blood clotting and bone health.
In addition to these nutrients, pears are also a good source of antioxidants, which can help to protect cells from damage.