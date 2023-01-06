From the Lofoten Islands to Askevågen: Top 10 breathtaking views of Norway

Pratidin Bureau
Norway is a country known for its stunning natural beauty, with breathtaking views of fjords, mountains, lakes, and forests. Swipe to know some of the best breathtaking views in Norway
Preikestolen, also known as the Pulpit Rock, is a popular tourist destination in Norway. It is a flat-topped mountain that rises 604 meters (1982 feet) above the Lysefjord, offering breathtaking views of the fjord and the surrounding mountains.
The Trolltunga, or Troll's Tongue, is a rock formation located in Odda, Norway. It is a popular destination for hikers and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.
The Lofoten Islands are an archipelago located in the Arctic Circle, known for their dramatic landscape and breathtaking views. The islands are home to mountains, beaches, and small fishing villages.
The Briksdalsbreen Glacier is a popular tourist destination in Norway, known for its stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.
The Geirangerfjord is a fjord located in the western part of Norway, known for its beautiful waterfalls and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.
The Arctic Circle Trail is a long-distance hiking trail that runs through the Arctic landscape of Norway, offering breathtaking views of the Arctic wilderness.
The Tromsø Bridge is a suspension bridge located in the city of Tromsø, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape and the Arctic Circle.
The Jotunheimen National Park is a popular destination for hikers and nature lovers, offering breathtaking views of the mountains, lakes, and forests of Norway.
Located in the county of Sogn og Fjordane, the Aurlandsfjord is a beautiful fjord that is surrounded by towering mountains and offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
Located in the county of Rogaland, the Lysefjord is a breathtaking fjord that is known for its steep cliffs, waterfalls, and the iconic Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) viewpoint.