Best Korean Drama Movies For People Just Getting Into This Genre

Pratidin Bureau

Parasite (2019)

This dark comedy thriller follows the members of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family.

The Handmaiden (2016)

This erotic psychological thriller is a story of deception and manipulation.

Train to Busan (2016)

This action horror film follows a group of passengers on a high-speed train to Busan who must fight for their lives when the train is overtaken by zombies.

A Taxi Driver (2017)

This historical drama is based on the true story of a taxi driver who helped a German reporter escape from South Korea during the Gwangju Uprising in 1980.

The King and the Clown (2005)

This historical drama tells the story of two male tightrope walkers who become involved in a love triangle with a beautiful Queen.

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2013)

This comedy-drama is a heartwarming story about a mentally challenged man who is wrongly convicted of murder and befriends his fellow inmates.

Sunny (2011)

This coming-of-age comedy-drama tells the story of a group of high school girls in the 1980s who reunite as adults.

The Wind Rises (2013)

This historical drama is an animated film based on the life of Jiro Horikoshi, the designer of the Mitsubishi A5M fighter aircraft used by Japan in World War II.

Ode to My Father (2014)

 This historical drama tells the story of three generations of a Korean family from the Korean War to the present day.

Snowpiercer (2013)

This dystopian science fiction action film follows the passengers of a giant train that travels around a frozen Earth.

