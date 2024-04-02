Best Korean Movies for first Time Viewers

Pratidin Bureau

Parasite (2019)

This dark comedy thriller follows the members of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family.

Best Korean Movies | Image : Google

Train to Busan (2016)

A high-speed train journey to Busan is disrupted by a zombie outbreak.

Best Korean Movies | Image : Google

The Handmaiden (2016)

A complex and suspenseful story of a young Korean woman who is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress, but things are not as they seem.

Best Korean Movies | Image : Google

20th Century Girl (2022)

A heartwarming coming-of-age story about a teenager in 1999 who helps her friend investigate a boy she has a crush on.

Best Korean Movies | Image : Google

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2013)

A heartbreaking and heartwarming drama about a man with an intellectual disability who is wrongly convicted of murder and finds solace in the friendships he forms in prison.

Best Korean Movies | Image : Google

A Taxi Driver (2017)

Based on a true story, this film follows a taxi driver who helps a German journalist escape from Gwangju during the Gwangju Uprising in 1980.

Best Korean Movies | Image : Google

Princess Aurora (2022)

This action film puts a spin on the Sleeping Beauty fairytale.

Best Korean Movies | Image : Google

Psychokinesis (2018)

A man who suddenly develops telekinetic powers after drinking contaminated water must use his abilities to help others.

Best Korean Movies | Image : Google

Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 (2019)

A drama based on a best-selling feminist novel that explores the challenges faced by women in Korean society.

Best Korean Movies | Image : Google