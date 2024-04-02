Best Korean Movies for first Time Viewers

Pratidin Bureau
This dark comedy thriller follows the members of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family.
A high-speed train journey to Busan is disrupted by a zombie outbreak.
A complex and suspenseful story of a young Korean woman who is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress, but things are not as they seem.
A heartwarming coming-of-age story about a teenager in 1999 who helps her friend investigate a boy she has a crush on.
A heartbreaking and heartwarming drama about a man with an intellectual disability who is wrongly convicted of murder and finds solace in the friendships he forms in prison.
Based on a true story, this film follows a taxi driver who helps a German journalist escape from Gwangju during the Gwangju Uprising in 1980.
This action film puts a spin on the Sleeping Beauty fairytale.
A man who suddenly develops telekinetic powers after drinking contaminated water must use his abilities to help others.
A drama based on a best-selling feminist novel that explores the challenges faced by women in Korean society.