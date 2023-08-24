Best Movies of 2023 so far

Pratidin Bureau

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

A coming-of-age story about a young girl who is trying to figure out who she is and what she believes in.

Past Lives

A romantic comedy about two people who meet in a past life and then find each other again in the present.

BlackBerry

A comedy about a group of friends who get together for a weekend of BlackBerry use

Rye Lane

A romantic comedy about a young woman who moves to London and falls in love with a local man.

Joyland

A drama about a young man who takes a job at an amusement park and falls in love with a mysterious woman.

Oppenheimer

A historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who led the development of the atomic bomb. Directed by Christopher Nolan.

John Wick: Chapter 4

The fourth installment in the John Wick action franchise. Starring Keanu Reeves.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 

The third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy superhero film series. Directed by James Gunn.

Fast X 

The tenth installment in the Fast & Furious action film series. Starring Vin Diesel.

The Flash

A superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Starring Ezra Miller.

