7 Best Places to Visit North East India

Pratidin Bureau
Known for its one-horned rhinoceroses, Kaziranga National Park is a World Heritage Site and a must-visit place in Northeast India. It is also home to elephants, tigers, and several bird species.
The wettest place on earth, Cherrapunjee is famous for its beautiful waterfalls, caves, and living root bridges. The scenery is breathtaking, and the weather is cool and pleasant.
Tawang is a picturesque town nestled in the Himalayas, and it is home to the Tawang Monastery, the second-largest monastery in the world. The town is also known for its scenic beauty and adventure sports.
Known as the Scotland of the East, Shillong is a charming hill station with a pleasant climate and beautiful natural scenery. It is also home to several waterfalls, parks, and museums.
Gangtok is the capital of Sikkim and a popular tourist destination in Northeast India. It is known for its natural beauty, monasteries, and adventure sports like trekking and river rafting.
Majuli Island is the largest river island in the world and a cultural hub of Assam. It is famous for its vibrant culture, beautiful scenery, and traditional handicrafts.
Dzukou Valley is a hidden gem in Nagaland known for its pristine natural beauty, lush green hills, and stunning trekking trails. It is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.