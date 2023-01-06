Best Rooftop Restaurants in Guwahati to Check Out in 2023

Pratidin Bureau
Olive garden has both indoor and outdoor seating options. It is located in Christian Basti, Guwahati. It is famous for serving a variety of cuisines such as Mexican, Continental, Italian, North Indian, Chinese, Fast Food, Beverages, and different types of Kebab.
Nyx Lounge and Deck is a rooftop restaurant located in Khanapara, Guwahati. It is known for its comfortable seating area, live music, fancy crows, spacious dance floor, and a great ambience.
The Root Barrel restaurant is located on the 7th floor of the Exotica Greens building. It is famous for serving craft beer made with Belgian Technology and is easily one of the top picks when it comes to rooftop dining. You can enjoy a variety of food and beverages ranging from Continental, Mughlai, Italian, Chinese, to Korean at this upscale restaurant.
The view restaurant and lounge is a great place for hanging out with friends and is located near Zoo Tiniali. It is famous for serving many North Indian, Chinese, Continental and Sichuan food.
Sura Vie restaurant is located in Bhangagarh, Guwahati, and is famous for its extensive menu ranging from Mexican to Middle Eastern. Lookwise, the pub has a very vintage vibe and gives a stunning view of the G.S Road.
Exoro is a rooftop restaurant located in Guwahati’s Roodraksh mall, with separate area for organising private parties. With soft sofas and an excellent view, Exoro is a perfect place to spend your evening with your loved ones. They provide a variety of menu including Pan-Asian, Continental, Indian, and Chinese.
Botanee is located in Sureka Square, Lachit Nagar, Guwahati. It features an array of international cuisines to choose from, and also provides a great view.
Terra Maya is a restaurant in Christian Basti, Guwahati, which specializes in serving Continential, Asian, and Italian food. You will love the luxurious dining experience with the amazing ambience and live music.