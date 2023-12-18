Best Vampire Shows and Movies

Pratidin Bureau

1. Nosferatu

This silent German masterpiece is the OG vampire film, and its influence on the genre is undeniable.

Nosferatu | Image: Google

2. Dracula

This atmospheric classic perfectly captures the gothic horror of Bram Stoker's novel.

Dracula | Image: Google

3. Interview with the Vampire

Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, this film delves into the dark and philosophical side of vampirism.

Interview with the Vampire | Image: Google

4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers is a witty and relatable heroine who kicks serious vampire butt.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer | Image: Google

5. True Blood

Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress, falls in love with a vampire sheriff in a world where vampires have come out of the coffin.

True Blood | Image: Google

6. What We Do in the Shadows

This mockumentary comedy follows the lives of a group of vampires who have been roommates for centuries.

What We Do in the Shadows | Image: Google

7. Let the Right One In

This Swedish romantic horror film tells the story of a lonely boy who befriends a mysterious girl who turns out to be a vampire.

Let the Right One In | Image: Google

8. Only Lovers Left Alive

This Jim Jarmusch film is a slow-burning and melancholic love story between two centuries-old vampires.

Only Lovers Left Alive ` | Image: Google

9. Vampire Academy

This young adult action film is based on a popular book series and follows the story of two girls, one a vampire and one a guardian, who train to protect their kind from evil forces.

Vampire Academy | Image: Google