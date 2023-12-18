Best Vampire Shows and Movies

Pratidin Bureau
This silent German masterpiece is the OG vampire film, and its influence on the genre is undeniable.
This atmospheric classic perfectly captures the gothic horror of Bram Stoker's novel.
Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, this film delves into the dark and philosophical side of vampirism.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers is a witty and relatable heroine who kicks serious vampire butt.
Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress, falls in love with a vampire sheriff in a world where vampires have come out of the coffin.
This mockumentary comedy follows the lives of a group of vampires who have been roommates for centuries.
This Swedish romantic horror film tells the story of a lonely boy who befriends a mysterious girl who turns out to be a vampire.
This Jim Jarmusch film is a slow-burning and melancholic love story between two centuries-old vampires.
This young adult action film is based on a popular book series and follows the story of two girls, one a vampire and one a guardian, who train to protect their kind from evil forces.