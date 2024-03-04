Best Whisky brands in India under Rs. 3000

Pratidin Bureau
This blended Scotch is known for its smooth, creamy taste and is a popular choice for beginners.
This Indian blend offers a smooth and mellow character with hints of honey and vanilla.
This American whiskey boasts a distinct charcoal mellowing process, resulting in a smooth yet smoky taste with hints of caramel and vanilla.
This triple-distilled Irish whiskey is known for its smooth and mellow character with a touch of sweetness and floral notes.
This Indian single malt offers a great introduction to Indian whiskies with its malty flavor profile and hints of honey and fruit.
This budget-friendly bourbon from Kentucky offers a classic American whiskey experience with notes of vanilla, oak, and caramel.
This blend of Speyside single malts is known for its smooth, creamy taste with hints of vanilla and banana.