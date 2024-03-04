Best Whisky brands in India under Rs. 3000

Pratidin Bureau

1. Teacher's Highland Cream

This blended Scotch is known for its smooth, creamy taste and is a popular choice for beginners.

Teacher's Highland Cream | Image: Google

2. Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve

This Indian blend offers a smooth and mellow character with hints of honey and vanilla.

Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve | Image: Google

3. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

This American whiskey boasts a distinct charcoal mellowing process, resulting in a smooth yet smoky taste with hints of caramel and vanilla.

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey | Image: Google

4. Jameson Irish Whiskey

This triple-distilled Irish whiskey is known for its smooth and mellow character with a touch of sweetness and floral notes.

Jameson Irish Whiskey | Image: Google

5. Paul John Indian Single Malt Nirvana Unpeated

This Indian single malt offers a great introduction to Indian whiskies with its malty flavor profile and hints of honey and fruit.

Paul John Indian Single Malt Nirvana Unpeated | Image: Google

6. Jim Beam White Label

This budget-friendly bourbon from Kentucky offers a classic American whiskey experience with notes of vanilla, oak, and caramel.

Jim Beam White Label | Image: Google

7. Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch

This blend of Speyside single malts is known for its smooth, creamy taste with hints of vanilla and banana.

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch | Image: Google