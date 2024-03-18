Best wildlife safaris in india

Pratidin Bureau
Known as the tiger capital of India, Ranthambore National Park is one of the best places in the world to see tigers in their natural habitat.
The park is also home to a variety of other wildlife, including leopards, wild boars, chital, and a variety of birds.
Kanha National Park is famous for its tiger population, but it is also home to a variety of other wildlife, including barasingha (swamp deer), chital, sambar, and a variety of birds.
The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, elephants, and a variety of birds. The park is also known for its beautiful scenery.
Kaziranga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceros.
Periyar National Park is a beautiful park located in the Western Ghats of India. The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, elephants, gaur, and a variety of birds.
