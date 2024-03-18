Best wildlife safaris in india

1. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Known as the tiger capital of India, Ranthambore National Park is one of the best places in the world to see tigers in their natural habitat.

2. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

The park is also home to a variety of other wildlife, including leopards, wild boars, chital, and a variety of birds.

3. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha National Park is famous for its tiger population, but it is also home to a variety of other wildlife, including barasingha (swamp deer), chital, sambar, and a variety of birds.

4. Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra

The park is home to a variety of other wildlife, including leopards, wild boars, chital, and a variety of birds.

5. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, elephants, and a variety of birds. The park is also known for its beautiful scenery.

6. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceros.

7. Periyar National Park, Kerala

Periyar National Park is a beautiful park located in the Western Ghats of India. The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, elephants, gaur, and a variety of birds.

8. Manas National Park, Assam

The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, elephants, pygmy hogs, and a variety of birds. The park is also known for its beautiful scenery.

