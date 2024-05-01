BLACKPINK's Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun to Song Joong Hye Kyo: Korean celeb relationships that ended soon

Pratidin Bureau
BLACKPINK member Jisoo has broken up with actor Ahn Bo Hyun after dating for 3 months. The reason behind their break up is due to their hectic schedules and couldn't give time to each other.
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo fell in love while working together on the hit drama Descendants of the Sun. They tied the knot on October 31, 2017, but got divorced on June 26, 2019.
Lee Min Ho dated Suzy for two years, from 2015 to 2017. Their relationship become public after photos of them together in London circulated online.
Kai and Jenny's relationship news was Dispatch's very first breaking news for the 2019. Photos of them eating late-night supper together in France surfaced online.
Lee Dong Wook and Suzy began dating in 2018 after meeting at a casual gathering. The couple called it quits after a few months due to their busy schedules.
Taeyeon and Baekhyun was one of the most famous idol couples. They secretly showed off their relationship on Instagram with ther lovey-dovey secret nicknames.
Super Junior's Kim Hee-Chul and Momo from Twice made their relationship official in 2020. They drifted apart due to their busy schedules.