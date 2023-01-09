Bollywood Celebrities Who Fought With Serious Health Issues

Pratidin Bureau

Aamir Khan

The actor was diagnosed with a rare disorder called Bell's Palsy, which causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face.

Aamir Khan | Pratidin Time

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor underwent surgery for a shoulder injury he sustained while shooting for the film "Ra.One". He has also had surgery for a chronic back problem.

Shah Rukh Khan | Pratidin Time

Salman Khan

The actor was diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition that affects the nerves in the face.

Salman Khan | Pratidin time

Hrithik Roshan

The actor was diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition that causes an abnormal curvature of the spine. He has undergone multiple surgeries to correct the condition.

Hrithik Roshan | Pratidin time

Katrina Kaif

The actress was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones.

Katrina Kaif | Pratidin time

Priyanka Chopra

The actress was diagnosed with dengue fever, a viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes.

Priyanka Chopra | Pratidin Time

Sanjay Dutt

The actor has struggled with substance abuse and was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. He underwent treatment and is now in remission.

Sanjay Dutt | Pratidin Time

Anushka Sharma

The actress was diagnosed with anxiety and depression and has been open about her struggles with mental health.

Anushka Sharma | Pratidin Time