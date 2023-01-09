Bollywood Celebrities Who Fought With Serious Health Issues

Pratidin Bureau
The actor was diagnosed with a rare disorder called Bell's Palsy, which causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face.
The actor underwent surgery for a shoulder injury he sustained while shooting for the film "Ra.One". He has also had surgery for a chronic back problem.
The actor was diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition that affects the nerves in the face.
The actor was diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition that causes an abnormal curvature of the spine. He has undergone multiple surgeries to correct the condition.
The actress was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones.
The actress was diagnosed with dengue fever, a viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes.
The actor has struggled with substance abuse and was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. He underwent treatment and is now in remission.
The actress was diagnosed with anxiety and depression and has been open about her struggles with mental health.