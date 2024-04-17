Bollywood celebs who own Rolls-Royce

Pratidin Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan

The "King of Bollywood" is said to own a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, a luxurious convertible no longer in production

Priyanka Chopra

This global star is the only Bollywood actress reported to own a Rolls-Royce, specifically a Rolls-Royce Ghost

Ajay Devgn

This actor owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a powerful and prestigious SUV

Hrithik Roshan

Roshan owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, a car known for its refined driving experience

Sanjay Dutt

Dutt reportedly owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, which he purchased as a gift for his wife

Aamir Khan

This perfectionist actor is also said to be a Rolls-Royce Ghost owner

Emraan Hashmi

Hashmi is a recent addition to the list of Bollywood celebrities who own a Rolls-Royce, the specific model remains unreported

Badshah

This singer-rapper owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a powerful and stylish coupe

