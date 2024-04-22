Breakout stars of Indian cricket in 2023

Pratidin Bureau

2023 saw a lot of young Indian stars break into the national team

Breakout stars of Indian cricket | Image: Google

Rinku Singh

The left-handed batter scored 262 runs in 8 T20I innings, while also making his ODI debut

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The right-handed batter registered India's 2nd-highest T20I score, while breaking into both the T20I and ODI teams

Mukesh Kumar

The right-arm pacer made his debut in India's Test, ODI and T20I sides this year

Tilak Varma

The left-handed batter played 15 T20Is and 4 ODI matches for India in 2023, scoring 2 T20I fifties and a solitary ODI half-century

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The opening batter scored a century on his debut, while notching up 15 T20I appearances in 2023

Ravi Bishnoi

The leg-spinner became the world number 1 T20I bowler after his performances against Australia

