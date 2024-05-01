BTS J Hope's sister Jung Jiwoo is a popular lifestyle and fashion influencer.

Pratidin Bureau
While BTS J Hope has marked his name in golden letters globally, his sister Jung Jiwoo is no less popular.
Jung Jiwoo has a massive social media fan base and enjoys extreme popularity for her businesses as well.
Jhope's sister is a popular lifestyle and fashion influencer.
She is also the CEO of the fashion company AJLOOK and the internet shopping mall Mejiwoo.
Jung Jiwoo also runs the popular eyewear brand FUN THE MENTAL.
Jhope's sister also has a YouTube channel titled MEJIWOO.
She shares many haul and unboxing videos showing off Chanel, Dior, and Moet & Chandon swag.
Jhope's sister Jung Jiwoo is known for her sense of style. She keeps sharing comfortable yet fashionable looks on social media.
Not just fashion, she also shares vlogs on her day-to-day life which are very relatable to people.