BTS Jin aka Seokjin is World Wide Handsome and these 7 photos are proof

Pratidin Bureau
BTS Jin has always claimed that he is WWH- World Wide Handsome and ARMY has always agreed. No matter what the singer wears, he looks the most handsome in every way.
From performing on stage to his cute antics, BTS Jin has managed to win hearts with his charming personality and infectious smile.
Jin has turned 30 and is all set to start his Military service in the South Korean army.
This birthday of Seokjin is more special and emotional for the fans as they won't be able to see his smile and handsome face for while.
Jin earlier said that will be a low-key birthday celebration for him as he is preparing for his enlistment. However, he has been giving fans all the new memories to cherish while he is gone.
Jin will return from his military service on June 13,2024, which is the date when BTS debuted.
Earlier, during an interaction with fans online, Jin revealed that he got Frontline for his military service, So we hope he comes back safely