BTS members' favourite colors and the meaning behind them

Pratidin Bureau
RM, the leader of K-pop group revealed that his favourite color is black. Black symbolizes Power, elegance and sophistication.
Suga's favourite color is white much like he balances out BTS with his quiet introverted nature
J-Hope's favourite color is green. Green is the color of hope
Jungkook states that his favourite color is black and he is often seen wearing black outfits.
V's favourite color is grey and it is a sign of wisdom and dignity
Jimin's favourite color is blue. The color inspires loyalty, confidence, peace and security
Jin's Favourite color is blue. Earlier, it was pink. He also likes other bright colors i.e orange and yellow