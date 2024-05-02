BTS members' favourite colors and the meaning behind them

RM, the leader of K-pop group revealed that his favourite color is black. Black symbolizes Power, elegance and sophistication.

Suga's favourite color is white much like he balances out BTS with his quiet introverted nature

J-Hope's favourite color is green. Green is the color of hope

Jungkook states that his favourite color is black and he is often seen wearing black outfits.

V's favourite color is grey and it is a sign of wisdom and dignity

Jimin's favourite color is blue. The color inspires loyalty, confidence, peace and security

Jin's Favourite color is blue. Earlier, it was pink. He also likes other bright colors i.e orange and yellow

