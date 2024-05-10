BTS Members Luxury Homes: where Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jhope live

Pratidin Bureau
BTS Jimin owns one of the most expensive properties in Nine One Hannam, South Korea.
Reportedly, the 'Like Crazy' singer spent US$5.3 million on the house.
BTS Jungkook reportedly lives in a luxurious home in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Seoul
He bought a two-storey house in Itaewon for US$7 million
Earlier, he lived at the luxurious Seoul Forest Trimage complex in Seoul
BTS Jhope is reportedly the proud owner of a luxury apartment in Seoul's Forest Trimage complex.
BTS Suga owns a house worth US$3 million in Hannam Riverhill which is considered an expensive neighbourhood.
BTS V aka Kim Taehyung owns a luxurious Apelbaum Complex in Samsung-dong, Gangnam-Gu
BTS RM reportedly spent around US$5.7 million on his house in Nine One Hannam
BTS Jin laos reportedly lives in one of the most expensive location in Korea- Hannam The Hill