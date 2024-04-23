BTS Net Worth: Know Jungkook, Jimin V and others' salary and more

Pratidin Bureau

Kpop band BTS enjoys massive popularity. The members' income is grand and their net worth is even grander.

BTS Net Worth | Image: Google

According to Forbes; BTS has a net worth of $120=130 million with an annual income of $60-70 Million.

BTS Net Worth | Image: Google

BTS' youngest member Jungkook's net worth is around $20-22 million

BTS Net Worth | Image: Google

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has a net worth of $20-22 million

BTS Net Worth | Image: Google

BTS Jimin also enjoys massive popularity and has a net worth of $20 million

BTS Net Worth | Image: Google

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon's net worrth in 2023 is $20-22 million

BTS Net Worth | Image: Google

Talking about BTS Jin, he has a net worth of $20 million

BTS Net Worth | Image: Google

BTS rapper Suga is estimated to have a net worth of $23-25 million

BTS Net Worth | Image: Google

It is BTS J-Hope who is the richest, His net worth is $24-25 million

BTS Net Worth | Image: Google