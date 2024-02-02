BTS' Top 5 Songs On The Billboard Hot 100 List

Pratidin Bureau

1. Dynamite

This history-making track became the first Korean-language song to debut at number one on the Hot 100, staying atop the charts for seven weeks.

Dynamite | Image: Google

2. Butter

Another summer smash, "Butter" dominated the Hot 100 for ten weeks, marking the longest run at number one by any group in 2021.

Butter | Image: Google

3. Life Goes On

This heartfelt ballad became the first-ever song entirely in Korean to debut at number one on the Hot 100, showcasing their global impact.

Life Goes On | Image: Google

4. Permission to Dance

A collaboration with pop star Ed Sheeran, this uplifting track reached number one on the Hot 100 and topped charts worldwide.

Permission to Dance | Image: Google

5. My Universe

A collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, "My Universe" achieved global success, debuting at number one on the Hot 100 and numerous international charts.

My Universe | Image: Google