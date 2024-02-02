BTS' Top 5 Songs On The Billboard Hot 100 List

Pratidin Bureau
This history-making track became the first Korean-language song to debut at number one on the Hot 100, staying atop the charts for seven weeks.
Another summer smash, "Butter" dominated the Hot 100 for ten weeks, marking the longest run at number one by any group in 2021.
This heartfelt ballad became the first-ever song entirely in Korean to debut at number one on the Hot 100, showcasing their global impact.
A collaboration with pop star Ed Sheeran, this uplifting track reached number one on the Hot 100 and topped charts worldwide.
A collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, "My Universe" achieved global success, debuting at number one on the Hot 100 and numerous international charts.