BTS V's alleged girlfriends before dating rumours with BLACKPINK Jannie

Pratidin Bureau
BTS V and BLANKPINK's Jennie are rumoured to have been dating for a while now.
The rumoured lovebirds were recently spotted walking hand-in-hand in Paris.
Blackpink's Lisa and BTS V were rumoured to be romantically involved, while some claimed they had a serious feud.
In June 2022, rumours of V dating Julia Johansen of the band Oracle Sisters began to circulate, however Julia quickly debunked them.
In 2019, there were relationship rumours between TWICE'S maknae Tzuyu and the BTS member.
During his debut, the BTS member was allegedly involved in dating scandal with a fan named Hi Nuna.
Netizens have long associated V with red Velvet's joy.