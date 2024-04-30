BTS V's alleged girlfriends before dating rumours with BLACKPINK Jannie

Pratidin Bureau

BTS V and BLANKPINK's Jennie are rumoured to have been dating for a while now.

BTS V's alleged girlfriends | Image: Google

The rumoured lovebirds were recently spotted walking hand-in-hand in Paris.

BTS V's alleged girlfriends | Image: Google

Blackpink's Lisa and BTS V were rumoured to be romantically involved, while some claimed they had a serious feud.

BTS V's alleged girlfriends | Image: Google

In June 2022, rumours of V dating Julia Johansen of the band Oracle Sisters began to circulate, however Julia quickly debunked them.

BTS V's alleged girlfriends | Image: Google

In 2019, there were relationship rumours between TWICE'S maknae Tzuyu and the BTS member.

BTS V's alleged girlfriends | Image: Google

During his debut, the BTS member was allegedly involved in dating scandal with a fan named Hi Nuna.

BTS V's alleged girlfriends | Image: Google

Netizens have long associated V with red Velvet's joy.

BTS V's alleged girlfriends | Image: Google