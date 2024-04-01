Budget friendly place to visit near Delhi

Pratidin Bureau
Located in Alwar, Rajasthan, it's a heritage hotel with a beautiful view and historic ambiance.
These twin towns in Uttar Pradesh are known for their religious significance and are budget-friendly destinations.
Known for its spiritual significance and adventure sports, Rishikesh offers budget accommodation and activities like river rafting and yoga.
While it's a few hours' drive from Delhi, Jaipur offers a rich cultural experience with its historic forts, palaces, and markets.
Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra is a budget-friendly destination with several other historic monuments to explore.
Known as the "Queen of the Hills," Mussoorie offers stunning views of the Himalayas and is a great place for budget travelers.
Another spiritual destination, Haridwar offers budget accommodation and a chance to witness the Ganga Aarti.