Budget friendly place to visit near Delhi

Pratidin Bureau

1. Neemrana Fort Palace

Located in Alwar, Rajasthan, it's a heritage hotel with a beautiful view and historic ambiance.

Neemrana Fort Palace | Image: Google

2. Mathura and Vrindavan

These twin towns in Uttar Pradesh are known for their religious significance and are budget-friendly destinations.

Mathura and Vrindavan | Image: Google

3. Rishikesh

Known for its spiritual significance and adventure sports, Rishikesh offers budget accommodation and activities like river rafting and yoga.

Rishikesh | Image: Google

4. Jaipur

While it's a few hours' drive from Delhi, Jaipur offers a rich cultural experience with its historic forts, palaces, and markets.

Jaipur | Image: Google

5. Agra

Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra is a budget-friendly destination with several other historic monuments to explore.

Agra | Image: Google

6. Mussoorie

Known as the "Queen of the Hills," Mussoorie offers stunning views of the Himalayas and is a great place for budget travelers.

Mussoorie | Image: Google

7. Haridwar

Another spiritual destination, Haridwar offers budget accommodation and a chance to witness the Ganga Aarti.

Haridwar | Image: Google