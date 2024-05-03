Captains of Mumbai Indians in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau

Sachin Tendulkar (2008-2012)

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar led Mumbai Indians for the first five seasons of the IPL. Though his captaincy stint wasn't decorated with IPL trophies, he laid a strong foundation for the team's future success.

Captains of Mumbai Indians | Image: Google

Harbhajan Singh (2012-2013)

Harbhajan Singh took over the captaincy from Tendulkar in 2012 but only for a short period. He captained MI in 27 matches.

Ricky Ponting (2013)

Australian batting great Ricky Ponting was Mumbai Indians' captain for a brief period in IPL 2013. However, due to his poor batting form, he was dropped from the playing XI, and Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy.

Rohit Sharma (2013-2023)

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain of Mumbai Indians, having led them to a record five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

Kieron Pollard (2013-2020)

The big-hitting Caribbean all-rounder Kieron Pollard has captained Mumbai Indians in a few matches as well. He is known for his aggressive batting and is a vital cog in MI's batting line-up.

Anil Kumble (2013)

While not exactly a captain, Anil Kumble played a vital role as a mentor for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013. His experience and strategic guidance proved to be valuable for the team during Rohit Sharma's initial captaincy stint.

Hardik Pandya (2024-present)

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was recently announced as the new captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024. The team hopes that his leadership qualities and all-around cricketing skills will take them to further glory.

