Captains of Mumbai Indians in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau
The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar led Mumbai Indians for the first five seasons of the IPL. Though his captaincy stint wasn't decorated with IPL trophies, he laid a strong foundation for the team's future success.
Harbhajan Singh took over the captaincy from Tendulkar in 2012 but only for a short period. He captained MI in 27 matches.
Australian batting great Ricky Ponting was Mumbai Indians' captain for a brief period in IPL 2013. However, due to his poor batting form, he was dropped from the playing XI, and Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy.
Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain of Mumbai Indians, having led them to a record five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).
The big-hitting Caribbean all-rounder Kieron Pollard has captained Mumbai Indians in a few matches as well. He is known for his aggressive batting and is a vital cog in MI's batting line-up.
While not exactly a captain, Anil Kumble played a vital role as a mentor for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013. His experience and strategic guidance proved to be valuable for the team during Rohit Sharma's initial captaincy stint.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya was recently announced as the new captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024. The team hopes that his leadership qualities and all-around cricketing skills will take them to further glory.