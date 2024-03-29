Captains To Lead Mumbai Indians In IPL History

Pratidin Bureau

Rohit Sharma

The most successful captain for Mumbai Indians, leading them to a record-tying five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020). Known for his calm demeanor and tactical nous.

Hardik Pandya

Recently appointed captain, a talented all-rounder with leadership experience from captaining the Gujarat Titans to victory in IPL 2022. Aims to bring his aggressive style to MI.

Ricky Ponting

The legendary Australian batsman had a brief stint as captain at the beginning of IPL 2013 but stepped down due to form slump.

Harbhajan Singh

The veteran spinner has captained MI in 30 matches across various seasons, providing experience and support to other captains.

Dwayne Bravo

The Caribbean all-rounder led MI in a single match during Rohit Sharma's absence.

Sachin Tendulkar

Though not a captain officially, Sachin Tendulkar's presence and guidance played a crucial role in MI's success, especially during Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

