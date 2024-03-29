Captains To Lead Mumbai Indians In IPL History

Pratidin Bureau
The most successful captain for Mumbai Indians, leading them to a record-tying five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020). Known for his calm demeanor and tactical nous.
Recently appointed captain, a talented all-rounder with leadership experience from captaining the Gujarat Titans to victory in IPL 2022. Aims to bring his aggressive style to MI.
The legendary Australian batsman had a brief stint as captain at the beginning of IPL 2013 but stepped down due to form slump.
The veteran spinner has captained MI in 30 matches across various seasons, providing experience and support to other captains.
The Caribbean all-rounder led MI in a single match during Rohit Sharma's absence.
Though not a captain officially, Sachin Tendulkar's presence and guidance played a crucial role in MI's success, especially during Rohit Sharma's captaincy.