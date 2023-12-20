Celebrities Who Left Social Media For Mental Health

Pratidin Bureau
The singer took a break from social media in 2018 to focus on her mental health following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.
Gomez has been open about her struggles with mental health and took a break from social media in 2018 to focus on her well-being.
In 2015, Ed Sheeran announced that he was taking a break from social media to travel and experience the world without the distraction of constant connectivity.
Lovato has been vocal about her mental health journey and has taken breaks from social media to prioritize her well-being.
West has had periods of social media absence, and in 2017 he deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts for a while.
The former One Direction member has taken breaks from social media, citing the need to maintain his mental health.
The "Star Wars" actress left social media in 2016 after facing backlash for her comments on gun control and mental health.
The comedian and "Saturday Night Live" cast member has taken breaks from social media due to mental health concerns.
The singer has taken breaks from social media to prioritize her mental health and well-being.
Teigen left Twitter in 2021 citing the negativity on the platform as a factor affecting her mental health.