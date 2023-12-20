Celebrities Who Left Social Media For Mental Health

Pratidin Bureau

1. Ariana Grande

The singer took a break from social media in 2018 to focus on her mental health following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande | Image: Google

2. Selena Gomez

Gomez has been open about her struggles with mental health and took a break from social media in 2018 to focus on her well-being.

Selena Gomez | Image: Google

3. Ed Sheeran

In 2015, Ed Sheeran announced that he was taking a break from social media to travel and experience the world without the distraction of constant connectivity.

Ed Sheeran | Image: Google

4. Demi Lovato

Lovato has been vocal about her mental health journey and has taken breaks from social media to prioritize her well-being.

Demi Lovato | Image: Google

5. Kanye West

West has had periods of social media absence, and in 2017 he deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts for a while.

Kanye West | Image: Google

6. Zayn Malik

The former One Direction member has taken breaks from social media, citing the need to maintain his mental health.

Zayn Malik | Image: Google

7. Daisy Ridley

The "Star Wars" actress left social media in 2016 after facing backlash for her comments on gun control and mental health.

Daisy Ridley | Image: Google

8. Pete Davidson

The comedian and "Saturday Night Live" cast member has taken breaks from social media due to mental health concerns.

Pete Davidson | Image: Google

9. Lizzo

The singer has taken breaks from social media to prioritize her mental health and well-being.

Lizzo | Image: Google

10. Chrissy Teigen

Teigen left Twitter in 2021 citing the negativity on the platform as a factor affecting her mental health.

Chrissy Teigen | Image: Google