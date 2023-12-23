Pratidin Bureau
The Bollywood superstar reportedly received lunar land as a gift from two female fans from Australia. His plot is located in the Sea of Tranquility, the same region where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first set foot on the moon!
The action movie star is another moon landowner, with a plot in the Mare Cognitum (Sea of Knowledge). Interestingly, Cruise's character in the film "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" even visits a lunar base!
Tom Cruise's ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, also owns lunar land, located right next to his plot in the Mare Cognitum. It seems their love for space extended beyond their marriage!
The late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a passionate astronomy enthusiast who purchased a piece of land on the far side of the moon, in the Mare Muscoviense (Sea of Muscovy). Tragically, Rajput passed away in 2020, but his lunar ownership remains a testament to his love for the cosmos.
The Indian actress recently received a one-acre lunar plot as a gift from a fan. This unique present followed her stint on the reality show "Bigg Boss 16."
Another "Bigg Boss 16" star, Ankit Gupta, also received a one-acre lunar plot alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Their fan gift symbolizes their on-screen friendship.