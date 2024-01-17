Chris Hemsworth - Biography, Net Worth, Family, Salary, Lifestyle, Cars

Pratidin Bureau
Chris Hemsworth, born in 1983 in Melbourne, Australia, began his acting career in Australian soap operas before landing his breakout role as Kim Hyde in "Home and Away." He moved to Hollywood in 2007 and gained global recognition as the hammer-wielding Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Hemsworth boasts an estimated net worth of $130 million, accumulated through his acting career, lucrative endorsements, and savvy investments.
Hemsworth is married to Elsa Pataky, a Spanish model and actress, with whom he shares three children: daughter India and twin boys Sasha and Tristan.
Hemsworth's salary varies depending on the project, but he reportedly earned $30 million for his role in "Thor: Ragnarok" and $20 million each for "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."
Hemsworth enjoys a luxurious lifestyle with his family, spending time on their Byron Bay estate in Australia and their beachside home in Malibu, California. He's known for his active lifestyle, practicing surfing, yoga, and martial arts.
Hemsworth has a collection of impressive cars, including an Audi Q8, a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagon, and a Land Rover Defender. His passion for cars extends beyond driving, as he co-founded the Wild Oats Group, a car subscription service in Australia.
While Thor remains his most iconic role, Hemsworth has proven his versatility with diverse projects like "Rush," "Blackhat," "Ghostbusters," and "Bad Times at the El Royale." He also ventured into producing with the Netflix thriller "Tyler Rake: Extraction."
Chris Hemsworth has cemented himself as a Hollywood A-lister, his charm, talent, and dedication attracting fans worldwide. He's not just a superhero on screen; he's also a husband, father, and philanthropist, using his platform to support environmental and children's charities.