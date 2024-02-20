Cities with the Worst traffic in the world

Pratidin Bureau
Known for its chronic gridlock, Bogotá suffers from limited public transportation options and a high car ownership rate.
Infamous for its sprawling freeways and long commutes, LA's traffic congestion is fueled by its car-dependent culture and dense population.
The combination of a large and growing population, limited public transportation infrastructure, and harsh winter conditions contributes to Moscow's traffic woes.
Narrow streets, limited public transportation options, and frequent accidents can make navigating Rio's traffic a nightmare.
The convergence of continents and a rapidly growing population create a constant struggle for space on Istanbul's congested roads.
Similar to Rio, São Paulo suffers from a complex network of narrow streets, heavy reliance on cars, and insufficient public transportation infrastructure.
Air pollution and heavy traffic congestion are major concerns in Mexico City, fueled by its high population density and limited public transportation options.
Poor road infrastructure, a high number of motorcycles, and inadequate public transportation contribute to Manila's notorious traffic jams.
The fast-paced growth of Cairo, coupled with limited public transportation and outdated infrastructure, leads to frequent gridlock.
Air pollution and traffic congestion are major problems in New Delhi, caused by a combination of factors like rapid urbanization, limited public transportation, and high vehicle ownership.