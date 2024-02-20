Cities with the Worst traffic in the world

Pratidin Bureau

1. Bogotá, Colombia

Known for its chronic gridlock, Bogotá suffers from limited public transportation options and a high car ownership rate.

Bogotá | Image: Google

2. Los Angeles, United States

Infamous for its sprawling freeways and long commutes, LA's traffic congestion is fueled by its car-dependent culture and dense population.

Los Angeles | Image: Google

3. Moscow, Russia

The combination of a large and growing population, limited public transportation infrastructure, and harsh winter conditions contributes to Moscow's traffic woes.

Moscow | Image: Google

4. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Narrow streets, limited public transportation options, and frequent accidents can make navigating Rio's traffic a nightmare.

Rio de Janeiro | Image: Google

5. Istanbul, Turkey

The convergence of continents and a rapidly growing population create a constant struggle for space on Istanbul's congested roads.

Istanbul | Image: Google

6. São Paulo, Brazil

Similar to Rio, São Paulo suffers from a complex network of narrow streets, heavy reliance on cars, and insufficient public transportation infrastructure.

São Paulo | Image: Google

7. Mexico City, Mexico

Air pollution and heavy traffic congestion are major concerns in Mexico City, fueled by its high population density and limited public transportation options.

Mexico City | Image: Google

8. Manila, Philippines

Poor road infrastructure, a high number of motorcycles, and inadequate public transportation contribute to Manila's notorious traffic jams.

Manila | Image: Google

9. Cairo, Egypt

The fast-paced growth of Cairo, coupled with limited public transportation and outdated infrastructure, leads to frequent gridlock.

Cairo | Image: Google

10. New Delhi, India

Air pollution and traffic congestion are major problems in New Delhi, caused by a combination of factors like rapid urbanization, limited public transportation, and high vehicle ownership.

New Delhi | Image: Google