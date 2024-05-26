Clash of Titans: KKR and SRH Vie For Ultimate Glory

Pratidin Time
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
After more than two months and 73 matches, the Indian Premier League 2024 season has finally reached its climax. The highly anticipated final will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash at Chepauk in Chennai. In their previous two encounters this season, KKR have demonstrated their dominance by defeating the Pat Cummins-led SRH on both occasions.
Sunil Narine
Kolkata Knight Riders' star Sunil Narine has excelled both as a batter and a bowler, playing a crucial role in leading his team to the finals. As he celebrates his birthday, Narine aims to mark the occasion with another match-winning performance.
Mitchell Starc
Pace bowler Mitchell Starc shoulders significant responsibility with the new ball and aims to replicate his impactful performance from the previous game. His ability to secure early wickets for KKR could provide them with a crucial advantage in the final, especially against the formidable SRH top order.
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer has made a triumphant return to form with the bat during the IPL 2024 season, catching the attention of selectors with his powerful hitting. His explosive half-century in the previous match dashed SRH's hopes, securing victory for his team in just 14 overs.
Pat Cummins
Australian standout Pat Cummins will lead his team onto the field one final time, determined to clinch the IPL title. The 31-year-old has been a driving force with the ball and has emerged as one of the standout captains of the season inspiring his team with his leadership skills.
Travis Head
Hyderabad opener Travis Head aims to leave a lasting impression on IPL 2024, reminiscent of his performance in the ICC ODI World Cup finals. The dynamic left-handed batsman has displayed formidable form and is determined to make this season a memorable one, both individually and for his team, potentially culminating in an IPL title victory.
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma played a pivotal role in turning the 2nd qualifier with his impressive bowling, earning acclaim from former cricketing stars. The 23-year-old has emerged as a standout performer this season, with his batting prowess capturing widespread attention and establishing him as a player to watch.
KKR vs SRH Head to Head
In the IPL, Hyderabad and Kolkata have competed against each other in 27 matches. Among these, Hyderabad has emerged victorious in 9 matches, while Kolkata has won 18 times.