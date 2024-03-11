Common Myths and Misconceptions of Ramzan Fasting

Pratidin Bureau
Myth #1: Ramadan is only about abstaining from food and drink.
Clarification: While abstaining from food and drink is a central pillar of Ramadan, it's about more than just physical limitations.
Myth #2: Everyone must fast during Ramadan, with no exceptions.
Clarification: There are exceptions to fasting for specific groups, including children, pregnant or nursing women, travelers, and those who are ill. The specifics may vary depending on individual situations and Islamic schools of thought.
Myth #3: Fasting during Ramadan is unhealthy.
Clarification: Studies suggest that Ramadan fasting, when done correctly, can have some health benefits, such as improved blood sugar control and weight management.
Myth #4: The date of Ramadan is the same every year.
Clarification: The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, and Ramadan falls on different dates each year relative to the Gregorian calendar. It typically shifts back by about 11 days each year.
Myth #5: Brushing your teeth invalidates the fast.
Clarification: Brushing your teeth while fasting is perfectly acceptable. It's important to maintain good oral hygiene, and you can even use a miswak (a natural twig) if preferred. Just avoid swallowing any toothpaste or water.
Myth #6: You can't work or exercise while fasting.
Clarification: While physical activity may require adjustments, many people continue to work and exercise during Ramadan. The key is to listen to your body and stay hydrated during permitted times.
Myth #7: Fasting is a time to overindulge at Iftar (the evening meal).
Clarification: It's important to break the fast with healthy and hydrating foods, avoiding a heavy meal that can cause discomfort. Aim for a balanced and moderate approach throughout Ramadan.
Myth #8: Smoking is allowed during Ramadan.
Clarification: Smoking is discouraged throughout the year in Islam, and especially so during Ramadan. It goes against the spirit of self-improvement and purification associated with the fast.
Myth #9: You can't swallow your saliva while fasting.
Clarification: Swallowing naturally produced saliva is perfectly fine while fasting. It's the intentional consumption of food or drink that breaks the fast.
Myth #10: Accidentally eating or drinking breaks the fast.
Clarification: If you unintentionally consume something while fasting, it doesn't break your fast. The intention to break the fast is necessary. However, it's recommended to make up for the missed fast later if possible.