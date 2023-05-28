CSK vs GT: A Battle of Equals In IPL 2023 Grand Finale, Bring It On!

Pratidin Time
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have had an eventful journey to the final TATA IPL 2023 and they are just one step away from glory. As they get ready for the summit clash; take a look at the players who will be decisive for each team's fate in the final.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will become the first player to appear in 10 IPL finals since 2008. MS Dhoni will become the first player to appear in 250 IPL matches during the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. He has led CSK to four titles while finishing runner-up on five occasions.
Matheesha Pathirana, a Sri lankan cricketer who plays for the Chennai franchise in the IPL. Having made his debut in 2022, Matheesha Pathirana has played 13 matches to date in his IPL career and taken 19 wickets, with an average of 19.95, conceding nearly 7.71 runs per over with a best individual figure of 3/15.
CSK batter Shivam Dube has attained an impressive feat in the ongoing IPL 2023. The batter has the most sixes during the middle overs of the competition with as many as 16 maximums to his name.
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill became the second Indian and fourth overall to breach the 800-run mark, crossing the feat during the Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians. Gill also notched up his third IPL century of the season, becoming the second Indian after Kohli to record three or more tons in an IPL season.
Mohit Sharma took a fifer as Gujarat Titans blew away Mumbai Indians by 62 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium last Friday to book a spot in the final against CSK. He has played 99 matches to date in his IPL career and he took 116 wickets, with an average of 24.09, conceding nearly 8.38 runs per over with a best individual figure of 5/10 against the Mumbai Indians this year.
GT's Mohammed Shami has the Purple Cap in IPL 2023 by taking 28 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.93. Shami has played 109 matches to date in his IPL career and he took 127 wickets, with an average of 26.64, conceding nearly 8.43 runs per over with a best individual figure of 4/11.
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will clash in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Interestingly, both teams had met in the opening match of the season on March 31 at the same venue, with Hardik Pandya’s Titans beating MS Dhoni’s CSK by five wickets. So far, the two teams have faced each other four times in the IPL with CSK winning only one head-to-head match, while GT has three wins.