CSK vs GT: A Battle of Equals In IPL 2023 Grand Finale, Bring It On!

CSK vs GT Head-To-Head

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will clash in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Interestingly, both teams had met in the opening match of the season on March 31 at the same venue, with Hardik Pandya’s Titans beating MS Dhoni’s CSK by five wickets. So far, the two teams have faced each other four times in the IPL with CSK winning only one head-to-head match, while GT has three wins.