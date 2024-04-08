CSK vs KKR Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Phil Salt(wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer©, Rinku Singh
After a couple of losses, CSK will be desperate to get their campaign back on track at their fortress, the Chepauk. Their batting needs a spark, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and experienced players like MS Dhoni needing to score big. Their bowling attack, featuring Deepak Chahar and the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana, will be crucial.
KKR Currently riding a winning streak, KKR will be brimming with confidence. Their batting lineup boasts explosive players like Andre Russell and the ever-consistent Shreyas Iyer. Their bowling attack, with Mitchell Starc leading the pace and the mystery spin of Sunil Narine, is a potent weapon.
This match promises to be a high-voltage clash. CSK's experience and home advantage will be challenged by KKR's in-form batting and potent bowling attack. The team that adapts better to the pitch conditions and executes their plans with precision will emerge victorious.