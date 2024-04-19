CSK vs LSG Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar
LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
CSK: CSK, brimming with confidence after their win against MI, will be determined to maintain their winning momentum.
LSG: LSG, currently the in-form team, will be keen to extend their winning streak and solidify their position in the top three.
Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium has a balanced pitch. It hosted 3 IPL 2024 games so far. LSG won the toss on all three occasions and decided to bat first. They won the first 2 matches and lost the 3rd against Delhi Capitals (DC).
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad for his consistent opening heroics, Ravindra Jadeja (must-have) for his all-round value, Mustafizur Rahman (consider for his wicket-taking potential on a batting-friendly pitch). MS Dhoni for his experience and finishing prowess)
LSG: KL Rahul for his captaincy and explosive batting, Deepak Hooda for his middle-order power-hitting, Ravi Bishnoi (must-have) for his wicket-taking spin. Krishnappa Gowtham for his all-round abilities if he plays)
This match promises to be a high-scoring spectacle. The team that adapts better to the batting-friendly conditions and executes their strategies flawlessly will take a giant leap forward in the IPL race.