CSK vs LSG Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
In their previous encounter on Friday, LSG handed an eight-wicket thrashing to CSK. Both sides have eight points with four wins and three losses to their name in seven outings. CSK are placed at No 4 because of their better net run rate.
The MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch generally favours batters, but spinners should also get enough off it. So, it may not produce high-scoring games all the time.
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad for his consistent opening heroics, Ravindra Jadeja (must-have) for his all-round value, Mustafizur Rahman (consider for his wicket-taking potential on a batting-friendly pitch). MS Dhoni for his experience and finishing prowess)
LSG: KL Rahul for his captaincy and explosive batting, Deepak Hooda for his middle-order power-hitting, Ravi Bishnoi (must-have) for his wicket-taking spin. Krunal Pandya for his all-round abilities if he plays.
Both CSK and LSG are placed very evenly on the IPL 2024 points table, with four wins in their seven matches. Both of them will look to win the contest and make it five wins out of eight matches and strengthen their chances of ending up in the top-four.